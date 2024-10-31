Open Menu

Two Youngsters Killed As Truck Hits Their Motorcycle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Two youngsters killed as truck hits their motorcycle

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Two youngsters were killed when a truck hit their motorcycle near Mandhran Bridge on Chashma road.

According to police, 20-year-old Muhammad Younis son of Wazor Khokhar, resident of Khhutti and 17-year-old Abrar Sheikh son of Mirzaman, resident of Meeran were on their way on a motorcycle when a speedy truck hit their two-wheeler near Mandhran Bridge on Chashma road in the limits of Shorkot police station.

As a result, both the youngsters died on the spot.

The bodies were shifted to District Headquarters hospital and were later handed over to relatives.

The police have registered a case against unknown driver following the report of Muhammad Yousaf, brother of deceased Muhammad Younis.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Police Police Station Driver Road Died

Recent Stories

Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Mi ..

Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Middle East 2024

59 minutes ago
 ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growt ..

ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growth and Strategic Business Trans ..

59 minutes ago
 No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pa ..

No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic acciden ..

Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic accident case

2 hours ago
 Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s ..

Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th birthday

2 hours ago
 Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

3 hours ago
Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December ..

Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January

4 hours ago
 Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who l ..

Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad

4 hours ago
 Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, ot ..

Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS ..

Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan