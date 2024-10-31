Two youngsters killed as truck hits their motorcycle

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Two youngsters were killed when a truck hit their motorcycle near Mandhran Bridge on Chashma road.

According to police, 20-year-old Muhammad Younis son of Wazor Khokhar, resident of Khhutti and 17-year-old Abrar Sheikh son of Mirzaman, resident of Meeran were on their way on a motorcycle when a speedy truck hit their two-wheeler near Mandhran Bridge on Chashma road in the limits of Shorkot police station.

As a result, both the youngsters died on the spot.

The bodies were shifted to District Headquarters hospital and were later handed over to relatives.

The police have registered a case against unknown driver following the report of Muhammad Yousaf, brother of deceased Muhammad Younis.

APP/akt