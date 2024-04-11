Open Menu

Two Youngsters Killed Due To Firing Between Two Groups

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Two youngsters killed due to firing between two groups

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Two youngsters were killed due to firing between two gangster groups near girls college road Kot Addu.

According to police sources, there was a dispute between Makhdoom and Baryar groups from last few days and two youngsters of Baryar group killed due to exchange of fire.

The accused fled away from the crime scene.

Rescue 1122 team and heavy police contingent reached the spot. The bodies were shifted to district headquarters hospital Kot Addu. The deceased were identified as Billu Baryar and Ali s/o Ishfaq Gurmani.

Police concerned was busy in interrogation into the incident.

