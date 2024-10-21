Two youngsters killed in car-bike collision in Layyah

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Two youngsters were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a car at Kiror road in Layyah district on Monday.

Rescue 1122 officials said that the accident occurred at Bhooli Adda near Mehdi Nagar where the bike riders rammed into a car and the accident caused the death of the two youngsters on the spot.

The identity of the deceased was being ascertained.

Rescuers have shifted bodies to the hospital while police have started investigations and appealed to people to come forward and provide information regarding identity of the deceased.