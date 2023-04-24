UrduPoint.com

Two Youngsters Killing Case, Constable Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Two youngsters killing case, constable arrested

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Police have arrested a constable involved in killing of two youngsters by police firing three days back in premises of Shah Rukan-e-Alam police station.

According to police sources, a police team including Assistant Sub-Inspector Yasir, Driver Javed and Constable Bilal were on patrolling duty when they shot dead two youngsters. The police registered the case against the police officials under section 302 and 324 with the concerned police station while the officials escaped from the scene and hide them.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana formed a special team to arrest the police officials involved in the case.

The police team arrested Constable Bilal and started further investigations against him while raids were being conducted to arrest the other two officials.

The CPO said that police officials involved in misuse of power would face strict legal action against them under zero tolerance policy.

