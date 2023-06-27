Two youth among 3 die in different accidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

As many as three persons including two youth were killed while two others got injured in different incidents in Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :As many as three persons including two youth were killed while two others got injured in different incidents in Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday.

A Rescue 1122 official said that a 15-year-old boy named Sibghat Ullah Bhetanni son of Wazir e Azam died as a concrete block, placed above their house' door, fell on him here in Pak City, Daraban Bypass. As a result, the boy received a serious head injury and died on the spot.

In another traffic incident, a man died after his motorcycle collided with a tree here on Chashma road while he was on his way home.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Jan son of Muhammad Ramzan resident of Kloor-Kot.

Meanwhile, another youth was killed as a Qingqi Rickshaw was collided with a motorcycle here at Kulachi Morr last night. As a result, a youth named Afaq Ahmad son of Shakoor resident of Daraban Kalan died on the spot while his friends namely Noman son of Ghulam Rasool and Fahad son of Fazlur Rehman got seriously injured.

As soon as the incident was reported, the Rescue 1122 medical teams reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to the Hospital.