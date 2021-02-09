Two youth commit suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :-:Two youths committed suicide in separate incidents in and around the city during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Tuesday that Amanullah, resident of Chak No.

199-JB Chiniot and Amir resident of Sangla Hill swallowed poisonous pills over domestic disputes and they were shifted to local hospitalsfrom where they were referred to Allied Hospital Faisalabad in precarious condition where they died.

Both the bodies were handed over to their relatives.