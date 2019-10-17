UrduPoint.com
Two Youth Commit Suicide In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 03:58 PM

Two youth commit suicide in Sargodha

Two youth committed suicide in separate incidents in Mankera and Mitha Tiwana police limits on Thursday

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Two youth committed suicide in separate incidents in Mankera and Mitha Tiwana police limits on Thursday.

Police sources said that Zahid Mehmood (18) resident of Chak 215 Tehsil Mankera remained upset over getting poor marks in 2nd part intermediate examination; in desperation the youth Zahid Mehmood committed suicide by jumping into Thal Canal.

Rescue 1122 recovered the dead body from the canal.

In another incident, another youth Masood Ahmad Khan (16) of Mittha Tiwana shot himself dead over adverse family circumstances.

The body was handed over the heirs after necessary formalities.

