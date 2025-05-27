Two Youth Die In Road Mishap
Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2025 | 04:10 PM
JAHURABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Two youth on Tuesday died as their motorcycles hit each other in Village, Nulli on Malawal road.
The Rescue 1122 sources said the rescue team shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital.
The deceased had been identified as Muhammad Umar and Muhammad Amar, they added.
