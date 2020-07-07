UrduPoint.com
Two Youth Die In Separate Incidents

Two youth die in separate incidents

Two youth were killed in different incidents in Swabi on Tuesday, police said

Two youth were killed in different incidents in Swabi on Tuesday, police said.

The first incident took place in the jurisdiction of Kaloo Khan police station where a man lodged report with police that his younger brother, Saifullah was painting the house of one Ashfaq in Kaloo Dher area adding today when his brother demanded Rs 15000 from Ashfaq as wages, Ashfaq got angry and fired at Saifullah from short range.

Saifullah was badly injured and rushed to nearby hospital where he died.

Meanwhile, in Adeena area of the district a youth named Mustafa Kamal died after being electrocuted while fixing an electric fault.

Police have registered both cases and started investigations.

