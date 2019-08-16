Two youth died in road accident in sialkot

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 05:32 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) : Two youth died in road accident on Friday when a Mazda collided head on with a motorbike near the village of Sabz Pir.

According to Rescue 1122, motorcyclists Khalid (28) with an unidentified person (32) were on their way at Sabz Pir.

Meanwhile, a speedy Mazda coming from opposite side suddenly collided head on with their motorbike. As a result, both received severe head injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 rushed to spot and brought the dead bodies to nearby hospital.

The driver of Mazda, however, managed to flee away from the scene.

Police have started investigations.

