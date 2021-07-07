Two youth drown in canal

SIALKOT, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :-:Two youth drowned in a canal while bathing near Sambrial on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122, Asim (16) resident of Kotli Ameer Ali was taking a dip in a local canal to beat the heat when he drowned in deep water.

In the meantime, his friend Awais (18) resident of Shairpur, Aadah jumped into thecanal to rescue him when he also drowned.

The divers of Rescue-1122 were searching the bodies till the filing of this report.