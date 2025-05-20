Two youth drown in canal

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Two youth drowned in a canal near here on Tuesday.

According to rescue spokesperson, Azaan Haider (18)

and Shehbaz (30), resident of Chak Haro Chaki village

were taking a dip in Upper Chenab Canal near Sabz

Darbar when they drowned.

Rescue-1122 has launched an operation for the search

of victims.