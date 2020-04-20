UrduPoint.com
Two Youth Drown In Lakki Marwat

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 12:17 PM

Two youth drown in Lakki Marwat

Two youth drowned while swimming in pond near Kotla Jaffar in Lakki Marwat on Monday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Two youth drowned while swimming in pond near Kotla Jaffar in Lakki Marwat on Monday morning.

Rescue sources stated the tragic incident occurred when one of the victim drowned in the water and other boy jumped to rescue him, but unfortunately both lost their lives, a private news channel reported.

The dead bodies were fished out and shifted to a nearby hospital for the postmortem and later handed over to heires, they further said.

