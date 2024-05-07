Open Menu

Two Youth Drown In River Indus At Kohistan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Two youth drown in River Indus at Kohistan

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Two youthmen drowned on Tuesday in the River Indus near Dasu Police Station, Kohistan.

According to police sources, Rescue 1122, community volunteers, police, and locals commenced a rescue operation immediately after the incident.

Despite concentrated efforts and extensive search operations for many hours, rescuers failed to recover the bodies of the ill-fated young men.

The deceased individuals were identified as Javed Khan, son of Malik Afzal Shah, and Muhammad Younis, son of Nasib Khan, both residents of Dasu.

The District Administration of Kohistan has issued a request to all people residing in the vicinity of the Indus River near Dasu to remain vigilant and report any relevant information. They can contact the following numbers for assistance: SHO Thana Dasu: 03040994464 and Police Control Room Upper Kohistan: 0998407021.

