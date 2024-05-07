Two Youth Drown In River Indus At Kohistan
Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2024 | 06:10 PM
KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Two youthmen drowned on Tuesday in the River Indus near Dasu Police Station, Kohistan.
According to police sources, Rescue 1122, community volunteers, police, and locals commenced a rescue operation immediately after the incident.
Despite concentrated efforts and extensive search operations for many hours, rescuers failed to recover the bodies of the ill-fated young men.
The deceased individuals were identified as Javed Khan, son of Malik Afzal Shah, and Muhammad Younis, son of Nasib Khan, both residents of Dasu.
The District Administration of Kohistan has issued a request to all people residing in the vicinity of the Indus River near Dasu to remain vigilant and report any relevant information. They can contact the following numbers for assistance: SHO Thana Dasu: 03040994464 and Police Control Room Upper Kohistan: 0998407021.
Recent Stories
Gold prices go down in Pakistan by Rs500 per tola
Army committed to dismantle terrorist groups, ensure protection of people: DG IS ..
"The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for The Month of April”
Vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color Changing Design & 80W FlashCha ..
Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbilling: Mohsin Naqvi
Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: Finance Minister
Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 2024
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024
Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..
Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
86th meeting of Board of Advanced Studies, Research of IUB held4 minutes ago
-
Tribal districts education foundation takes steps to improve education system: MD4 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 77,452 power pilferers in 228 days4 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari conducts surprise hospital inspections, urges improved healthcare standards14 minutes ago
-
US DCM, SCCI agree on promotion of mutual trade, industrial, economic activities14 minutes ago
-
Revenue officials ordered to meet targets14 minutes ago
-
CM reviews CBD projects14 minutes ago
-
DC pays surprise visit to revenue offices14 minutes ago
-
Agriculturist terms wettest April as `boon’ for Barani areas of KP14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Kazakhstan discuss collaboration in IT sector24 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched against vehicles with modified silencers34 minutes ago
-
Farmers demand to release water in canals34 minutes ago