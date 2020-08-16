UrduPoint.com
Two Youth Drown In Sutlej River

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 12:10 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) ::Two youth drowned in Sutlej river while taking a bath near Khuddian Khas, Attar Singh Wala Pattan.

Rescue-1122 and police said on Sunday that three friends- Zulfiqar (26), Nasir (27) and Naveed (22) were taking a dip in the river when they drowned in deep water.

On information, Rescue-1122 teams reached the spot and succeeded in rescuing Zulfiqar.

The rescuers have also fished out bodies and handed over to their legal heirs.

