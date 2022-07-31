UrduPoint.com

Two Youth Drown, Swept Away In Heavy Flood Nullahs In Swabi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Two youth drown, swept away in heavy flood nullahs in Swabi

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) ::During the ongoing rains in Swabi district, two more youths died due to drowning in the flood nullahs with overnight heavy rain continuing throughout the district.

In addition to flooding in the drains, various roads were also submerged in water due to which traffic was suspended for some time.

The rain started on Saturday morning and continued intermittently till midnight, causing problems with most of the roads given a pool look.

Apart from Azam Abad, Sabzi Mandi, Swabi Mardan road, the road till Khanda Mor Anbar remained under heaving water. In some places, there were also reports of the collapse of crude houses, but there was no loss of life.

In the same way, standing crops have also been damaged instantly, causing heavy losses to the farmers, witnessing the heavy flood cross through fields. Thirty-two-year-old Haji Muhammad, son of Wali Muhammad, of Rishkai, drowned due to a flood rally in the local canal in the place of Rishkai-Tarkai.

The officials and locals of the area pulled out his body from the water and handed it over to the heirs. Meanwhile, on Saturday last, a 13-year-old boy, Yasir son of Nahad Ali of Baba Adina, drowned near the road in village Adina.

The teams of Rescue and local divers recovered the body of the drowned child within four hours and took it out from the water and handed it over to the relatives present at the spot. Similarly, the body of the five-year-old child Arman, resident of Dagai, was drowned on Friday, last, and so far missing, family confirmed the missing of the child in flood. A team of Rescue 1122 and local divers are busy in search of the body of the missing child. The Rescue Official 1122 also advised the people to confine their children to their respective home for their safety first. The announcement in this connection has also been made through loudspeakers in Masjids in different villages having flood water.

