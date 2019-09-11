Two youth drowned in Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two youth were drowned in river Chenab at Ahmadpur Sial on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Two youth were drowned in river Chenab at Ahmadpur Sial on Wednesday.

According to rescue sources the deceased were friends and devotees of Sultan Bahoo as they came to pay homage to Sultan Bahoo Darbar, reported a private news channel.

Rescue operation was started to find out the bodies, sources said.