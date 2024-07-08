Two youth drowns in canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Two young boys drowned separately in the Gogera branch canal on Monday.

Rescue-1122 said here that a student of a seminary, Mustafa was taking a bath in the canal when he drowned in deep waters near Satiana.

The rescue team fished out the body after hectic efforts some 6km away from the drowning site.The dead body was handed over to heirs.

In another incident, Saqlain s/o Asif drowned near Gogera Branch, head Punj Pullah. The area people rescued the body.