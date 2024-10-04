Open Menu

Two Youth Killed, As Many Injured In Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Two youth killed, as many injured in accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Two youngsters were killed and two others were injured in a road accident near Wapda city on the expressway on Friday.

The killed youth were identified as Majid (16), son of Usman and Waaz (15), son of Sulemanullah.

The injured included Shahryar (16), son of Amjad and Ali Hussain, son of Altaf. They were residents of Officers Colony, Madina Town Faisalabad.

They were travelling by a car when it collided with a truck due to over speeding and later rammed into a divider on the road.

On being informed, a rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to Allied Hospital

