Two youth killed in road accidents:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Two youth were killed in separate road accidents here on Monday.

According to the police, Hamza (18) r/o Farooqa village, was on the way to his home on foot when he was hit by a recklessly driven dumper near Pull 111 SB.

Consequently, he suffered serious head injuries and died on the spot.

In another incident,Imran Baloch of Dilawar Balocha village riding on a bike when a speeding car hit the two-wheeler near education board. He was shifted to hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police concerned registered cases and launched investigation.