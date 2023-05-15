UrduPoint.com

Two Youth Killed In Road Accidents:

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Two youth killed in road accidents:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Two youth were killed in separate road accidents here on Monday.

According to the police, Hamza (18) r/o Farooqa village, was on the way to his home on foot when he was hit by a recklessly driven dumper near Pull 111 SB.

Consequently, he suffered serious head injuries and died on the spot.

In another incident,Imran Baloch of Dilawar Balocha village riding on a bike when a speeding car hit the two-wheeler near education board. He was shifted to hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police concerned registered cases and launched investigation.

Related Topics

Police Education Road Car Died Farooqa

Recent Stories

 COAS, UAE President discuss important matters on ..

 COAS, UAE President discuss important matters on phone call

2 minutes ago
 Meydan Free Zone, ADIB sign strategic partnership ..

Meydan Free Zone, ADIB sign strategic partnership to empower SMEs to grow from D ..

2 minutes ago
 Parliament joint session to be held today afternoo ..

Parliament joint session to be held today afternoon

8 minutes ago
 PDM starts protest against SC as JUI-F workers ent ..

PDM starts protest against SC as JUI-F workers enter Red Zone

31 minutes ago
 SC to take up today ECP’s plea seeking review fo ..

SC to take up today ECP’s plea seeking review for elections on May 14

57 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.