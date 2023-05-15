Two Youth Killed In Road Accidents:
Published May 15, 2023
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Two youth were killed in separate road accidents here on Monday.
According to the police, Hamza (18) r/o Farooqa village, was on the way to his home on foot when he was hit by a recklessly driven dumper near Pull 111 SB.
Consequently, he suffered serious head injuries and died on the spot.
In another incident,Imran Baloch of Dilawar Balocha village riding on a bike when a speeding car hit the two-wheeler near education board. He was shifted to hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police concerned registered cases and launched investigation.