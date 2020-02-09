Two youth killed in road mishap:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Two young men killed in a road accident in Sillanwali police limits.

Police said Fahad Anjum (32) resident of village Jhammra along with his friend Iqbal Tahir (25) of Chak 59/NB moving on a motorcycle when a speeding driven loaded truck (LRX-3654) hit their motorbike at Sillanwali- Shahnikdar road.

As a result both died on the spot.

The truck driver managed to fled from the scene. Police have impounded the vehicle and registered case against the accused driver.