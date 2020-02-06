Two youth killed in road mishap in Sargodha

Two young men were killed in a road accident in Sillanwali police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Two young men were killed in a road accident in Sillanwali police limits.

Police sources said Thursday that Fahad Anjum (32) resident of village Jhammra along with his friend Iqbal Tahir (25) of Chak 59/NB moving on a motorcycle when a speeding driven loaded truck (LRX-3654) hit the motorbike at Sillanwali- Shahnikdar road as a result both died on the spot .

The accused fled from the scene.

Police have impounded the vehicle and registered case against the accused driver.