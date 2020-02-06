UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Youth Killed In Road Mishap In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 03:48 PM

Two youth killed in road mishap in Sargodha

Two young men were killed in a road accident in Sillanwali police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Two young men were killed in a road accident in Sillanwali police limits.

Police sources said Thursday that Fahad Anjum (32) resident of village Jhammra along with his friend Iqbal Tahir (25) of Chak 59/NB moving on a motorcycle when a speeding driven loaded truck (LRX-3654) hit the motorbike at Sillanwali- Shahnikdar road as a result both died on the spot .

The accused fled from the scene.

Police have impounded the vehicle and registered case against the accused driver.

Related Topics

Police Driver Road Vehicle Died Road Accident Young Sillanwali From

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi issues Decree to disband Ajman&#0 ..

4 minutes ago

Man accused of raping five-year old girl at US emb ..

11 minutes ago

Belarus' Losses From Russia's Tax Maneuver Totaled ..

39 seconds ago

Four-day training on peace, tolerance held at Shah ..

41 seconds ago

Minister for upgrading Cooperative dept on modern ..

43 seconds ago

'Olympics will go ahead': Tokyo organisers slam vi ..

44 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.