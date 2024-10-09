Two youths arrested over display weapon on social media

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The police arrested two youths on the charge of displaying weapons on social media and creating chaos among the masses.

Police said here on Wednesday that two youths-- Hamid and Ahsan took pictures while displaying their weapons as well as made video abd later uploaded it on social media various platforms.

On receiving complaint, the City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil directed the police to trace out the culprits and ensure their immediate arrest.

Therefore, a special team was constituted which conducted raids and succeeded in nabbing both the accused along with a gun (223-bore), a pump action and a number of bullets.

Meanwhile, Rodala Road police also arrested an illegal weapon holder Shehzad and recovered a 30-bore-pistol from his possession.

All the accused were locked behind the bars while further investigation was underway, he added.