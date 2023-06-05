Two youths commit suicides

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Two youths committed suicides in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

Police said here on Monday that 13-year-old, Ahmad Ali ,r/o Steam Power area, was depressed when his family elders reprimanded him over a domestic dispute.

As a result,he committed suicide by hanging himself with ceiling fan of his room.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Shameer, r/o Chak no.132-RB consumed poisonous pills over a domestic dispute and died.

The police concerned took the bodies into custody while further investigation was underway, he added.