LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Two youths were hit by a train while using mobile phones on the Pathanwala railway track in Lodhran, police said.

The deceased were identified as Danyal (19) and Kashif (18).

SHO Aamir Gujjar said that the police handed over the bodies to their families, who refused to take legal action.