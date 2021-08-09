Two Youths Drown In Canal In Sialkot
Umer Jamshaid 51 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 03:37 PM
SIALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Two youths drowned in a canal near Ban Bajwa village, tehsil Pasrur on Monday.
According to Rescue-1122, Umer Farooq (18) and Umer (20), residents of Jodhaywali village were taking bath in a canal to beat the heat when they drowned.
On information, the divers of Rescue-1122 reached the spot and fished out the bodies.
Investigation was underway.