Two youths drown in pond in Lakki Marwat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Two youths lost their lives after drowning in a pond created by rainwater in the Abakhel area of Lakki Marwat on Wednesday.

Local police said two youths, whose Names could not be ascertained, jumped into a rainwater pond in the Abakhel area of the district to take a bath but drown in deep water.

One of the youths aged 13 years while the other was 30-year-old, police said.

Rescue workers retrieved the bodies of both the youths and shifted them to DHQ Hospital Lakki Marwat.