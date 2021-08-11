UrduPoint.com

Two Youths Drown In Pond In Lakki Marwat

Sumaira FH 15 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 01:03 PM

Two youths drown in pond in Lakki Marwat

Two youths lost their lives after drowning in a pond created by rainwater in the Abakhel area of Lakki Marwat on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Two youths lost their lives after drowning in a pond created by rainwater in the Abakhel area of Lakki Marwat on Wednesday.

Local police said two youths, whose Names could not be ascertained, jumped into a rainwater pond in the Abakhel area of the district to take a bath but drown in deep water.

One of the youths aged 13 years while the other was 30-year-old, police said.

Rescue workers retrieved the bodies of both the youths and shifted them to DHQ Hospital Lakki Marwat.

Related Topics

Police Water Bath Lakki Marwat

Recent Stories

Woman manager behind Rs 750 m gold scam in Karachi ..

Woman manager behind Rs 750 m gold scam in Karachi: Police

6 minutes ago
 PM to launch agri projects in Bahawalpur to uplift ..

PM to launch agri projects in Bahawalpur to uplift farmers

1 minute ago
 'Hundreds' of Afghan soldiers surrender to Taliban ..

'Hundreds' of Afghan soldiers surrender to Taliban near Kunduz: lawmaker

1 minute ago
 Afghanistan an example how corruption drowns natio ..

Afghanistan an example how corruption drowns nations: Fawad

1 minute ago
 FAC to arrange Jashn-e-Azadi programmes

FAC to arrange Jashn-e-Azadi programmes

2 minutes ago
 Hong Kong reports one new imported COVID-19 case

Hong Kong reports one new imported COVID-19 case

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.