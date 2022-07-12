Two youths drowned in Karachi Wah near Al Manzar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Two youths have drowned while bathing in the Karachi wah near Al-Manzar in Jamshoro district on Tuesday.

According to media reports, two young men identified as Shariq and Noman who came to Jamshoro from Karachi to celebrate Eid, drowned while bathing in Karachi Wah.

The body of one of the two youths has been recovered from the canal while search for the other was underway.