Open Menu

Two Youths Electrocuted

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Two youths electrocuted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Two youths were electrocuted in the area of Chak Jhumra police station, here on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that Qasim Ali (23) and Arshad (24) were busy in their routine work in Chak No.

191 Jhumra Road when they accidentally touched a broken electricity wire.

As a result, both received fatal electricity shock and died on the spot.

The bodies were handed over to their relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities, he added.

Related Topics

Electricity Police Station Road Died Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

IHC suspends Imran Khan’s sentence in Thoshakhan ..

IHC suspends Imran Khan’s sentence in Thoshakhana case

11 minutes ago
 MoHAP to develop comprehensive women&#039;s health ..

MoHAP to develop comprehensive women&#039;s health policy

33 minutes ago
 Pak-Iran diplomatic relations are the need of the ..

Pak-Iran diplomatic relations are the need of the hour, bilateral cooperation in ..

53 minutes ago
 UAE government participates in Digital Economy Min ..

UAE government participates in Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting within G20

1 hour ago
 UAE-funded field hospital in Chad receives 6,110 s ..

UAE-funded field hospital in Chad receives 6,110 since opening

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler calls municipal councils in emirate ..

Sharjah Ruler calls municipal councils in emirate to convene

2 hours ago
ECC decides to continue ban on export of sugar

ECC decides to continue ban on export of sugar

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Chinese electric carmaker BYD triples half-year pr ..

Chinese electric carmaker BYD triples half-year profit

15 hours ago
 Storm Idalia strengthens near Cuba, heads to Flori ..

Storm Idalia strengthens near Cuba, heads to Florida

15 hours ago
 UK flights delayed over 'technical issue'

UK flights delayed over 'technical issue'

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan