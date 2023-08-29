Two youths electrocuted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Two youths were electrocuted in the area of Chak Jhumra police station, here on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that Qasim Ali (23) and Arshad (24) were busy in their routine work in Chak No.

191 Jhumra Road when they accidentally touched a broken electricity wire.

As a result, both received fatal electricity shock and died on the spot.

The bodies were handed over to their relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities, he added.