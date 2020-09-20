Two youths electrocuted to death

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Two young men were electrocuted to death in Kotri, Jamshoro district, on Sunday in separate incidents.

According to the police, 20 years old Ali Raza Soomro got electrocuted while working in a carpenter's workshop in Khursheed Colony area.

He succumbed to the injuries while he was being shifted to the hospital and the duty doctor declared him dead as soon as his body reached the hospital.

The police said that in a separate incident in Kotri SITE area, 19 years old Sohail Ahmed Depar was electrocuted to death while repairing a water pumping machine at his residence.