Two youths injured in aerial firing during wedding ceremony

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Two youths received serious bullet injuries due to an aerial firing in a wedding ceremony in Jhang Bazaar police limits.

A police spokesman said on Monday that participants of a wedding event in Huzaifa Marriage Hall Rajbah Road resorted to aerial firing and bullets hit passersby motorcyclists- Umair,17, and Abdur Rehman, 18.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to a local hospital while police registered a caseagainst the accused, including Haroon, etc and started investigation.