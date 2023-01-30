Two Youths Injured In Aerial Firing During Wedding Ceremony
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2023 | 02:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Two youths received serious bullet injuries due to an aerial firing in a wedding ceremony in Jhang Bazaar police limits.
A police spokesman said on Monday that participants of a wedding event in Huzaifa Marriage Hall Rajbah Road resorted to aerial firing and bullets hit passersby motorcyclists- Umair,17, and Abdur Rehman, 18.
The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to a local hospital while police registered a caseagainst the accused, including Haroon, etc and started investigation.