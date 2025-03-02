Two youths injured over old rivalry

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Two youths were injured in a shooting related to an old enmity in Qatalpur, Tehsil Kabirwala, on Sunday.

According to police sources, the victims have been identified as 18-year-old Danish and 17-year-old Asif.

Both were seriously injured in firing.

Rescue 1122 teams swiftly responded to the scene, providing immediate medical assistance before transferring the injured to the Rural Health Center (RHC) in Sarai Sidhu for further treatment. Local police arrived at the site and have launched an investigation.