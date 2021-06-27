Two youths killed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Two youths were fired to death in the limits of Factory Area police station.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that Ashfaq (26) came to meet his friend Mehwish (18) in Katchi Abadi Railway Colony where girl's relatives saw them in objectionable condition and opened firing.

As a result, Ashfaq and Mehwish received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot.

Receiving information, the police also reached at the spot and dispatched the bodiesto mortuary of Allied Hospital for postmortem.

The police also arrested one accused Umar and further investigation was underway.