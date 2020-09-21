UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Youths Killed In Accident

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 11:46 PM

Two youths killed in accident

Two youths were crushed to death in a road accident in the area of Khurrianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Two youths were crushed to death in a road accident in the area of Khurrianwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Monday that Maqsood and Waseem were sitting alongside a road near Khurrianwala Toll Plaza when a speeding truck ran over them.

As a result, the both youths received severe injuries and died on the spot.

The dead bodies were shifted to mortuary for postmortem and further investigation into the incident is under progress.

Related Topics

Dead Police Station Road Died Road Accident Progress

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

2 hours ago

External construction for Austria Pavilion at Expo ..

2 hours ago

Meghan, Harry 'did not collaborate' with recent bo ..

56 seconds ago

Lufthansa to cut more jobs as virus pummels travel ..

57 seconds ago

Pakistani envoy meets newly appointed Sri Lankan M ..

59 seconds ago

New START's Death to Revive US-Russia Arms Race, R ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.