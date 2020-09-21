Two youths killed in accident

Two youths were crushed to death in a road accident in the area of Khurrianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Two youths were crushed to death in a road accident in the area of Khurrianwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Monday that Maqsood and Waseem were sitting alongside a road near Khurrianwala Toll Plaza when a speeding truck ran over them.

As a result, the both youths received severe injuries and died on the spot.

The dead bodies were shifted to mortuary for postmortem and further investigation into the incident is under progress.