Two Youths Killed In Accident
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 11:46 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Two youths were crushed to death in a road accident in the area of Khurrianwala police station.
Police spokesman said on Monday that Maqsood and Waseem were sitting alongside a road near Khurrianwala Toll Plaza when a speeding truck ran over them.
As a result, the both youths received severe injuries and died on the spot.
The dead bodies were shifted to mortuary for postmortem and further investigation into the incident is under progress.