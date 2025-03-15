Two Youths Killed In Kulachi Over Personal Enmity
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2025 | 07:50 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Two young men were shot dead on Saturday in Tehsil Kulachi due to a long-standing personal enmity.
According to a police official, the deceased have been identified as 17-year-old Abdul Ghafoor Khan and 15-year-old Muhammad Shahid.
In a report filed at Kulachi Police Station, 64-year-old Shahjahan Khan stated that he was heading home with his nephews after buying groceries when suspects Usman, Noman, and Aamir, sons of Ataullah, opened fire on them in Mohalla Musa Zai. Shahjahan survived the attack, but his nephews tragically lost their lives. He further mentioned that they had an ongoing feud with the suspects.
Following the incident, police shifted the bodies to Mufti Mehmood Hospital for post-mortem examination and launched an investigation to apprehend the suspects.
