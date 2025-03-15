Open Menu

Two Youths Killed In Kulachi Over Personal Enmity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Two youths killed in Kulachi over personal enmity

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Two young men were shot dead on Saturday in Tehsil Kulachi due to a long-standing personal enmity.

According to a police official, the deceased have been identified as 17-year-old Abdul Ghafoor Khan and 15-year-old Muhammad Shahid.

In a report filed at Kulachi Police Station, 64-year-old Shahjahan Khan stated that he was heading home with his nephews after buying groceries when suspects Usman, Noman, and Aamir, sons of Ataullah, opened fire on them in Mohalla Musa Zai. Shahjahan survived the attack, but his nephews tragically lost their lives. He further mentioned that they had an ongoing feud with the suspects.

Following the incident, police shifted the bodies to Mufti Mehmood Hospital for post-mortem examination and launched an investigation to apprehend the suspects.

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexi ..

Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to r ..

21 minutes ago
 Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

21 minutes ago
 ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governo ..

ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governorate

36 minutes ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S o ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S on Monday

36 minutes ago
 Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home afte ..

Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home after SpaceX crew-swap launch

1 hour ago
 UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new ..

UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new headquarters in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
Mansour bin Zayed congratulates King of Bahrain on ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing ..

UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Noura bint Bandar ..

2 hours ago
 UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian ..

UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-Genera ..

2 hours ago
 MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

3 hours ago
 Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongo ..

Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide childre ..

3 hours ago
 IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endow ..

IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan