Two Youths Killed In Swabi Firing

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Two youths killed in Swabi firing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :At least two youths were shot dead in Sheikh Jana village of Swabi district on Wednesday during firing between two groups.

According to police, an exchange of fire occurred between two rival groups following an altercation that resulted in deaths of two youths from the area.

The deceased were identified as Nauman Aziz and Abdul Manan and their bodies were shifted to Kalu Khan Hospital for medico-legal procedure, police said.

