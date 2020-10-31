Two Youths Killed On Road In Sialkot
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 04:18 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :-:Two youths were killed by a speeding tractor trolley near here on Saturday.
According to the Rescue 1122, Ali Hassan and Zain were travelling on a motorcycle when the tractor trolley hit them near Bheelo Mahaar-Motra village on main Sialkot-Daska Road.
Resultantly, the both friends died on the spot.
The Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to a local hospital for an autopsy.