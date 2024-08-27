Two Youths Killed Over Issue In Swabi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2024 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) At least two youths were shot dead over a dispute in the vicinity of Yar Hussain police station in Swabi district, police informed on Tuesday.
Police said the accused called the victims into an empty house and later shot them dead.
The dead were identified as Jalal and Adnan, police said and added that both the victims were 22-years-old.
The Yar Hussain police have registered a case on the complaint of the brother of the deceased Jalal and started investigation to nab the killers.
