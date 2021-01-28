Type Or Paste Your Text Here To Convert Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Jordan Armed Forces Called On Chief Of The Naval Staff At Naval Headquarters Case

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 05:14 PM

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Jordan Armed Forces, Major General Yousef A Al Hnaity called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020) Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Jordan Armed Forces, Major General Yousef A Al Hnaity called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

Upon arrival, CJCS Jordan Armed Forces was received by the Naval Chief and a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented Guard of Honour. Thereafter, the dignitary laid floral wreath at the Shuhada’s Monument and was introduced to the Principal Staff Officers at Naval Headquarters.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including bilateral collaboration and regional security were discussed. The visiting dignitary appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region. Both the leaders pledged to further strengthen and diversify the scope of existing bilateral defence relationship.

The visit of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Jordan Armed Forces will further enhance bilateral collaboration between the two countries.

