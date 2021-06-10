UrduPoint.com
Typhoid Awareness Seminar Attended Largely In Chiniot

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 07:06 PM

A typhoid awareness seminar was held on Thursday, which was organised by the Quaid-e-Azam Academy in Chiniot tehsil, under the supervision of DHO Dr Shehzad Khalil and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Mushtaq Bashir Aakif

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :A typhoid awareness seminar was held on Thursday, which was organised by the Quaid-e-Azam academy in Chiniot tehsil, under the supervision of DHO Dr Shehzad Khalil and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Mushtaq Bashir Aakif.

Dr Yadallah, Deputy Project Manager Hepatitis Programme from Provincial Office, CEO education Zafar Abbas Rehan and Dr Atif Tanveer, President PPA, and a large number of doctors from Chiniot tehsil participated in it.

Dr Hussain Ali, Deputy District Health Officer, Dr.

Javed Iqbal Qamar and Dr Shoaib Ali, District Focal Person, Chiniot said that the typhoid campaign would start from June 14 and end on June 26, during which children of nine months to 15 years would be vaccinated against typhoid.

Typhoid vaccination centres would be set up for the urban population at the level of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospitals, schools, madrasas and union councils.

Unlike polio, the campaign will not be run door-to-door. All children will be vaccinated against typhoid at specific typhoid vaccination centres.

