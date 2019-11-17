UrduPoint.com
Typhoid Conjugate Vaccination Campaign To Be Start In Sindh From November 18

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 09:30 PM

Typhoid Conjugate Vaccination Campaign to be start in Sindh from November 18

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :The Typhoid Conjugate Vaccination (TCV) Campaign in Sindh has been planned to save the children aged 9 months to 15 years through a 13-day drive starting November 18.

Javed Hussain of Sindh Community Foundation, a non-governmental organization which has been tasked with the mobilization campaign for the drive, told the APP here on Sunday that Expended Program for Immunization (EPI) would carry out the immunization.

He added that the UNICEF and World Health Organization would collaborate with the EPI in the maiden campaign against drug resistant typhoid.

He informed that a pre-campaign social mobilization in Hyderabad had already been launched to reduce the number of anticipated refusal cases.

"Previously, high vaccine refusals have been reported among communities living in the urban slums," he observed.

He said up to 21 million people contract typhoid every year often by consuming food or water contaminated by feces, adding that around 161,000 die due to the illness.

Hussain claimed that through seven days long social mobilization activities, door to door and theater awareness as well as distribution of material of information had been completed prior to the drive.

He informed that S Typhi was observed as being twice as prevalent in Qasimabad taluka of Hyderabad with attack rate of 15 per 1000 residents while the figure in Latifabad taluka was 7 seven per 1000 residents.

"In most cases, children younger than 15 years were affected," he told.

The main reason for the outbreak was the mixing of sewage in the drinking water in the 2 talukas.

"Engaging the civil society can make the campaign successful with maximum coverage specially in the risky population," he said.

