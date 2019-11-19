Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine drive begins

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh, Tuesday launched Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine Campaign, which will continue till November 30, 2019

SUKKUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh, Tuesday launched Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine Campaign, which will continue till November 30, 2019.

The campaign, will cover all parts of the district, aims to vaccinate millions of children, aged between 9 months and 15 years.

The Anti-Typhoid Campaign was started in all union councils of thedistrict.