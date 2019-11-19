UrduPoint.com
Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine Drive Begins

Tue 19th November 2019 | 05:30 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh, Tuesday launched Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine Campaign, which will continue till November 30, 2019

SUKKUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh, Tuesday launched Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine Campaign, which will continue till November 30, 2019.

The campaign, will cover all parts of the district, aims to vaccinate millions of children, aged between 9 months and 15 years.

The Anti-Typhoid Campaign was started in all union councils of thedistrict.

More Stories From Pakistan

