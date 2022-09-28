UrduPoint.com

Typhoid Preventive Campaign From Oct 3

September 28, 2022

Typhoid preventive campaign from Oct 3

A meeting was held here on Wednesday to review arrangements for a 13-day long campaign against typhoid in the provincial capital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :A meeting was held here on Wednesday to review arrangements for a 13-day long campaign against typhoid in the provincial capital.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan chaired the meeting which was attended by the officers of district administration and representatives of health and other concerned departments.

The meeting was told that the campaign will begin on October 3 (Monday) and continue till October 15, 2022. All arrangements for the campaign have been completed.

During the campaign, 896724 children of age group from 9 months to 15 years in 52 urban Union Councils of the district would be administered typhoid preventive vaccines.

633 out-reach, 82 fixed and 30 mobile teams have been constituted for the campaign while 144 first level supervisors and 51 medical officers will monitor the campaign. The officers of the district administration and health department will continue the monitoring of the campaign on a daily basis.

