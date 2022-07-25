Typhoid preventive campaign in October

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar and Health Department has decided to conduct a two weeks long typhoid preventive vaccination campaign, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The campaign will begin on October 3 and continue till October 15, 2022.

During the campaign children from age of 9 month to 15 years in 52 Union Councils would be administered vaccines.

In this connection, a meeting was also held here with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan in the chair. The meeting reviewed arrangements regarding the campaign and directed the District Health Officer (DHO) to take all required measures for the purpose.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar has urged the parents to administer typhoid preventive vaccines to their children to save them from the disease.