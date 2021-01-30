Typhoid vaccination campaign to kick off from Feb 1

UrduPoint.com
Sat 30th January 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The Punjab Health department is launching the first phase of vaccination campaign against typhoid in 12 districts of the province from February 1.

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Captain (Retired) M Usman said, while addressing a seminar held at a local hotel on Friday, that the campaign would continue till February 15.

He said that the P&SHD selected those 12 districts in the 1st phase where disease burden was 50 per cent.

He said that Pakistan was the third country which started typhoid vaccination campaign in the world. He said that now the children would get vaccination against 11 dangerous diseases instead of 10.

He appealed the all medical organizations to support the department to make the campaign successful.

He urged the medical associations to play their role for spreading awareness about the vaccine and to remove reservations about it.

"Target can only be achieved by eliminating the reservations of the people about the Typhoid Vaccine," he added. He said that vaccine would be administer to the children between the age of 9 months and 15 years.

"Initially 12 districts have been selected for vaccination, however, the rest of 24 districts will be given vaccine in the second phase," he said.

Representatives of Bill & Melinda Foundation, UNICEF, WHO, PPA and PMA also spoke in the seminar.

