Typhoid vaccination drive to restart in Punjab on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :The Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV) drive will restart from Monday in the province after a break of one day (Sunday).

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) spokesperson told APP on Sunday that children between the age of 9 months to 15 years are being vaccinated in the selected districts under the 15-day long campaign with the cooperation of UNICEF and WHO.

He said that the health department initiated the first phase of the drive from Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan whereas the 12 districts had been selected for this phase.

The second phase of the TCV drive would start in May, informed the P&SHD spokesperson.

He said that with the start of the drive, Pakistan had become the third country which introduced Typhoid vaccination campaign and the first country which would include TCV in its nationwide immunizationprogramme. He said that so far, the health department achieved 100 per centvaccination target during the last five days.