Typhoid Vaccination Drive To Start From Monday

Sat 30th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :A typhoid vaccination campaign in urban areas of the district will commence here on Monday (Feb 1).

A spokesman for the health department said 1,720,156 children of nine months to 15 years would be vaccinated during the drive which would be organized under joint arrangements of the UNICEF and the World Health Organization (WHO).

He said that typhoid vaccination campaign would continue for 12 days, adding that 999 teams had been constituted which will pay door-to-door visit besides ensuring availability at public places including schools.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali inaugurated the campaign by at Children Hospital Jhang Road.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Khurram Parvaiz, CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, DHQ Dr Bilal Ahmad,MS Children Hospital Dr Habib Buttar, representative UNICEF Habib Laghari, Health education OfficerShafique Ahmad Asif and others were also present.

