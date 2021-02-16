UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Typhoid Vaccination Target Achieved In District: DC

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 09:43 PM

Typhoid vaccination target achieved in district: DC

Typhoid vaccination target has been achieved as 1,825,852 children of nine months to 15 years were administered anti-typhoid vaccine in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Typhoid vaccination target has been achieved as 1,825,852 children of nine months to 15 years were administered anti-typhoid vaccine in the district.

This was told in a daily review meeting of typhoid vaccination campaign held with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in the chair on Tuesday. ADCG Khurram Pervaiz, CEO Health Dr.

Mushtaq Sipra, UNICEF representative Habib Laghari and others were present.

The DC said that 999 teams participated in the drive to complete the task of vaccination. He said that tomorrow (Wednesday) has been fixed for vaccination of refusal and not available cases. He said that the teams should go house to house and schools to confirm that every child falling in the age limit has been vaccinated. He thanked the UNICEF and WHO representatives for their co-ordination in the vaccination campaign.

Related Topics

Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

Opponents of open ballot to face defeat in Senate ..

2 minutes ago

South Africa Should Resell AstraZeneca Vaccines to ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistani President Reviews Final Phase of Aman Na ..

3 minutes ago

Efforts made to educate special children: MPA Awai ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Engineer IESCO to online Katchary on Wednesd ..

6 minutes ago

DC for ensuring care of saplings for success of tr ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.