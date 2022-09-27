UrduPoint.com

Typhoid Vaccine Drive To Begin On Oct 3

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2022 | 08:08 PM

Typhoid vaccine drive to begin on Oct 3

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mohammad Iqbal Wazir has urged the parents to administer typhoid preventive vaccines to their children to save them from the disease

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mohammad Iqbal Wazir has urged the parents to administer typhoid preventive vaccines to their children to save them from the disease.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding the typhoid vaccination drive on Tuesday at Deputy Commissioner office.

The additional deputy commissioner said that typhoid was a dangerous and deadly fever for which various measures are being taken by the government.

The citizens should be vaccinated to prevent typhoid and they should ensure cooperation with the health department and district administration, he stressed.

The meeting reviewed arrangements regarding the campaign and directed the District Health Officer (DHO) to take all required measures for this purpose.

The campaign will commence on October 3 and continue till October 15, 2022.

During the vaccination drive, children from the age of 9 months to 15 years would be administered vaccines.

Officers and representatives of various departments including Health, education, Police, Rescue 1122, Local Government, MTI, EPI, WHO and other organisations concerned participated in the meeting.

Additional DC Wazir instructed the district administration officers to support the health department to make the campaign successful.

During the briefing, it was informed that anti-polio vaccine would also be administered to children up to five years of age, while typhoid vaccine will be given to children from 9 months to 15 years of age.

During the campaign, 171,111 children up to five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops. It was further informed that the training of staff for vaccination had been completed.

