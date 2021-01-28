UrduPoint.com
Typhoid Vaccine To Be Launched In 12 Districts In First Phase: Dr Firdous

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

Typhoid vaccine to be launched in 12 districts in first phase: Dr Firdous

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said that Typhoid vaccine would be launched in 12 districts of the province in the first phase, while in the second phase, 19.3 million children would be administered the vaccine in 24 districts.

Addressing a seminar on 'Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine' at a local hotel, she said that despite economic challenges facing the country, the Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf government was giving priority to healthcare programmes.

She said that Typhoid vaccine had been launched formally in the country now. Pakistan is the first country which was going to add Typhoid vaccine to its Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI).

She said that research was being conducted to find out reasons why Typhoid was not being controlled.

The SACM said that Mir Khalil-ur-Rehman Society (MKRS) had played significant role for highlighting health miseries of people, adding that society had always discussed issues of public interest and to find out a way forward for their solution.

Dr Firdous paid tribute to the services of the MKRS.

Later, talking about an anti-government movement by the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), she said that it was necessary to hold Senate elections through show of hands to ensure transparency.

